Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. Highs only reached the lower 40s around most of the metro. Clouds will linger into the early evening, keeping things rather chilly. Temperatures likely slide back into the upper 30s as we approach sunset. Skies may clear out briefly for the early overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off into the upper 20s, but clouds will return by Monday morning.

OMAHA, NE ・ 26 DAYS AGO