Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. Highs only reached the lower 40s around most of the metro. Clouds will linger into the early evening, keeping things rather chilly. Temperatures likely slide back into the upper 30s as we approach sunset. Skies may clear out briefly for the early overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off into the upper 20s, but clouds will return by Monday morning.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid and low 40s into early Saturday morning. Winds will stay steady between 5-10 mph overnight. Sunny skies expected Saturday with winds increasing in the afternoon, sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Wind...
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says today will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening rain. NEXT: Increasing clouds this afternoon, temperatures a few degrees below normal. FORECAST:. TODAY: Sun to clouds. Cool. High 58. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain shower possible. Low 47. SUNDAY: Sun...
Comments / 0