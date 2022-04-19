Woman facing charges related to Boulder County grass fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending against a woman who lives in the area where a grass fire spread near Gunbarrel .

The Sheriff’s Office estimates the damage is between $5-$10,000 for the 10-acre fire that was quickly put out by crews. There was a red flag warning for Boulder County on Tuesday.

The origin and cause of the fire were identified by investigators, but the investigation into the extent of the damage remains ongoing.

No people were hurt and no structures were damaged during the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.