Fans from all over are wishing Jack Nicholson a Happy Birthday. The beloved actor turns 85 today and the Joker pictures are flooding in on social media. While Tim Burton's Batman might be the biggest reference point for a lot of young viewers, Nicholson is one of the best actors of his generation and possibly of all-time. However, his version of Joker is still often touted as a favorite interpretation by legions of Batman fans. Before Joaquin Phoenix or even Heath Ledger, there was Jack putting on that purple suit and dazzling audiences back in the 80s. In fact, it could probably be argued that the character's enduring popularity stems from Nicholson and Cesar Romero.

