Lego has a new succulents building kit, so you can create your own plants

From Spice Girls to Home Alone , there’s a seemingly endless variety of Lego sets that guarantees an option for everyone. For the plant lovers , there’s the Botanical Collection , which includes a Flower Bouquet, Bonsai, and Bird of Paradise kits. Now it also includes two new options: Succulents and Orchid .

The Lego Succulents (10309) , which we’re betting is the standout among the two, come in three separate building instructions, so multiple people can work on it at once. You can build the nine plants and cacti and keep them separate or connect them together to create a full display. There’s a total 771 pieces, and the succulents stand at about 5 inches tall.

“They say having succulents in a room helps you focus, and we hope this set gives the same feeling,” Anderson Ward Grubb, senior designer at The LEGO Group, said in a press release. “We wanted to create a set that offers a relaxing and mindful building experience to help adults switch off from their busy lives and to most importantly refocus on something they enjoy.”

The Lego Orchid (10311) is made up of 608 pieces and, once completed, stands at 15 inches tall. The building blocks create an orchid flower, which consists of five leaves and two air roots. It also includes a blue fluted vase with brown Lego elements to look like soil. Plant parents and Lego fans alike are sure to get a kick out of this kit!

Both of the Botanical Collection additions are available for preorder beginning on April 14, and they’ll officially be on sale starting on May 1. You can get them for $49.99 each on LEGO.com or at selected retailers, including Walmart. This is a whole new way to take your love of succulents to the next level.

