Is it safe to travel without a mask? Dr. Jeffery Kopin answers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — As coronavirus restrictions continue to be peeled away, people are choosing to increase their travel plans. But is it safe to fully return to pre-pandemic travel practices?. Dr. Amit Mehta, the Medical Director of Geisinger's Centre County Medicine Institute, says we can be cautiously optimistic.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Hawai'i will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination records or negative test results from incoming travelers. Passengers arriving at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday, the last day of the state's Safe Travels Program, said they did not mind the rule.
Traveling will soon look more like pre-pandemic times, starting Friday at 11:59 p.m., proof of a negative COVID test or COVID vaccination will no longer be required to avoid a five-day quarantine when entering the state.
The Men's Shoes for Standing All Day Without Discomfort!. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in Boardman is Talking About. Smooth out Wrinkles and Lines by Doing This Before Bed (Watch) Health-Score. Optometrist Stunned: New Discovery Fixes Your Vision Naturally (Watch) VisNow. Doctors...
Comments / 0