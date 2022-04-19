Entertainment complex featuring 8 pickleball courts coming to lower South End

CHARLOTTE — Plans for an entertainment complex featuring eight pickleball courts (four indoor, four outdoor), a full-service restaurant, and two signature cocktail bars were unveiled Tuesday by Rally Entertainment.

Rally, the brainchild of Davidson College alumni Barrett Worthington and world-ranked pickleball professional Megan Charity, will span two buildings on a 1.9-acre site at the corner of Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive.

The company expects to break ground this spring and open in early 2023.

Rendering of Rally pickleball complex Rally will feature eight pickleball courts (four indoor, four outdoor), a full-service restaurant, and two signature cocktail bars. (Courtesy Rally Entertainment)

“Charlotte is such a vibrant city that embraces active living and has a thriving experiential entertainment scene,” Worthington said in a news release. “We knew it would be the perfect place to launch the Rally brand and can’t wait to open in such a buzzworthy neighborhood as LoSo (Lower South End).”

The complex will also include private and semi-private event spaces along with several lounges and spectator seating to take in all of the pickleball action.

Charlotte will be Rally’s first location. The company plans to bring the concept to more markets across the southeast and mid-Atlantic over the next few years.

For more information, go to rallypickleball.com.

