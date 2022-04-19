Powerball celebrates 30th anniversary in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Powerball celebrated its 30 th Anniversary Tuesday during a public event at the luckiest Powerball store in America.

In the spring of 1992, the Idaho Lottery joined 13 other states plus the District of Columbia to create what would become the greatest lottery games in history. On April 19, 1992, the new game Powerball sold its first tickets and on April 22, 1992, the game conducted its first draw. The starting jackpot was $2,000,000 – one-tenth of what it is today.

“Powerball has been Idaho’s favorite Lottery game for three decades for good reason: No single other game has brought as much excitement or made as many millionaires as Powerball has to Idaho Lottery players,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said.

Since the early days of Powerball, this single game has sold more than $890.7 million in tickets in the Gem State, provided nearly $45 million in commissions to Idaho businesses, awarded more than $595 million in prizes to players while delivering $356.2 million in dividends to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings.

By the numbers, Powerball has had multiple players win more than $200,000 or more every year since 1992. Powerball has created 36 Idaho millionaires, including five jackpot winners.

The Jacksons on Orchard and I-84 in Boise is the single luckiest Powerball store in America. It has the distinction of being the only retail store to ever sell TWO Powerball jackpot winning tickets – one to Pam Hiatt in 1995 ($87.5 million) and the other to Brad Duke in 2005 ($220.3 million).

The Idaho Lottery celebrated Powerball’s anniversary with a player appreciation event at the famous Jacksons Store in Boise that included special appearances from BALL along with Powerball themed cookies and special prize giveaways to participants.

Over the next 10 years, Powerball sales are estimated at nearly $400 million, providing $24 million in retailer commission and $200 million for the benefit of Idaho’s public schools and buildings.

The announced jackpot for Wednesday night’s draw is an estimated $370 million.

