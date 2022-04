Gabe Kapler and the Giants have decided they are going to throw the "unwritten rules" of baseball out the window this season, even if it rubs opponents the wrong way. For the second time already this season, the Giants have been at the center of an "unwritten rules" controversy, with the latest incident coming in the ninth inning of their 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Nationals Park.

