“Our partnerships with the taxi industry look different around the world and as we look at the next five years, we strongly believe that there is no world in which taxis and Uber exist separately,” Uber spokesperson Conor Ferguson told TechCrunch via email. “There is just too much to gain for both sides. Taxis help us unlock new markets. In fact, it’s now our primary product in places like Hong Kong and Turkey.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO