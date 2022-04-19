Russia says a new phase of war against Ukraine has started as fighting intensifies in the east

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces were pulling back from some settlements to regroup as an intensifying barrage pounded all cities in Luhansk region, its governor said on Saturday, with Russia pressing its offensive in the east. The pullback to new defensive lines was to preserve units, the...
The city of Kherson in southern Ukraine near Russian-occupied Crimea is "contested territory again," a U.S. Defense Department official said. If the city is retaken, it would represent a major setback for Russia. The battlefield development came as Ukrainian officials, citing eyewitnesses, said some 300 people had died after Russian...
A top Russian general gave some of the most detailed public remarks to date on Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine, claiming on Friday that the “first stage” of Russia’s military plan is now complete, with their primary focus now centered on eastern Ukraine. “In general, the...
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian forces have resumed air strikes on and are trying to storm the Azovstal steel works where Ukraine’s remaining forces in Mariupol are holding out, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday. “The enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of the defenders of...
Comments / 0