WATCH: Time-lapse shows dust covering SLC

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The University of Utah Department of Atmospheric Sciences has released a video Tuesday that shows blowing dust creeping into Salt Lake County.

The time-lapse video shows the Wasatch Range disappearing behind what University Professor Jim Steenburgh called the “post-frontal dust.”

GALLERY: Before and after pictures of Utah's water levels

Air pollutants were spiking Tuesday due to the airborne dust, the professor said which he added was “not good for lungs or snowpack.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned blowing dust could suddenly reduce visibility as wind gusts up to 55 mph spread dust over southern and eastern Utah.

