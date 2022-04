FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to create “a more sustainable future,” Sweetwater will install masses of solar panels on the roof of its distribution center. The music instruments and audio gear retailer announced this week plans to install 93,000 square feet – more than two football fields – of solar panels on the roof of the facility off U.S. 30 that opened in 2020.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO