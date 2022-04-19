Cold into Wednesday morning, more sun and warmer temperatures Thursday | WTOL 11 Weather - April 19

A cold front is rolling into the region Saturday morning, bringing lower temperatures this weekend before it warms up again later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s high temperatures will range in the lower to mid-50s. The weather service said there could also be scattered to...
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says today will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening rain. NEXT: Increasing clouds this afternoon, temperatures a few degrees below normal. FORECAST:. TODAY: Sun to clouds. Cool. High 58. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain shower possible. Low 47. SUNDAY: Sun...
Steady rain moves out and some sun makes a return on Friday. More changes follow for the weekend. The last batch of steady, heavy rain moved out early Friday morning. Skies will be partly sunny Friday afternoon in southern and central New Hampshire with limited sunny breaks and a few lingering showers farther north. Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the 40s north and 50s elsewhere. There may be a spotty pop-up shower later in the day.
ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels a lot like winter at the moment, with freezing temperatures and widespread light snow across Tompkins County, but that will be short-lived as a resurgence of warm air brings temperatures into the 60s by Thursday, albeit with widespread rain. More tranquil and cool though not cold conditions will settle in for next weekend.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, but temperatures will remain cold into the week. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect sunny skies Sunday and a high temperature of 37 degrees. Temperatures in the 40s will return next week with 60s arriving on Wednesday along with rain.
(WLFI) - Good Saturday morning! Some of us are waking up to a wintry wonderland... Some totals reached 1-2.5 inches across Benton, Tippecanoe, and Clinton Counties as some banding of wet snow occurred giving way to higher totals overnight. Accumulations are contained on grassy and elevated surfaces. Roadways are in...
Spokes of energy rotating around a cluster of Low Pressure areas centered over the northeast U.S.A. will pull down progressively colder air over the next 48 hours. Sunday itself will be a little cooler than average, with a mix of sun and clouds, and a few spotty afternoon showers. However,...
