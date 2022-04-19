Cold into Wednesday morning, more sun and warmer temperatures Thursday | WTOL 11 Weather - April 19

Steady rain moves out and some sun makes a return on Friday. More changes follow for the weekend. The last batch of steady, heavy rain moved out early Friday morning. Skies will be partly sunny Friday afternoon in southern and central New Hampshire with limited sunny breaks and a few lingering showers farther north. Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the 40s north and 50s elsewhere. There may be a spotty pop-up shower later in the day.

