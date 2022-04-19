ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold into Wednesday morning, more sun and warmer temperatures Thursday | WTOL 11 Weather - April 19

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain chances will arrive after dark...

www.wtol.com

#Wtol
News 12

Cool, cloudy Saturday for Long Island ahead of evening rain

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says today will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening rain. NEXT: Increasing clouds this afternoon, temperatures a few degrees below normal. FORECAST:. TODAY: Sun to clouds. Cool. High 58. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain shower possible. Low 47. SUNDAY: Sun...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Afternoon sun brings warmer weather

Steady rain moves out and some sun makes a return on Friday. More changes follow for the weekend. The last batch of steady, heavy rain moved out early Friday morning. Skies will be partly sunny Friday afternoon in southern and central New Hampshire with limited sunny breaks and a few lingering showers farther north. Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the 40s north and 50s elsewhere. There may be a spotty pop-up shower later in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: A cold start to week, but turning warmer

ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels a lot like winter at the moment, with freezing temperatures and widespread light snow across Tompkins County, but that will be short-lived as a resurgence of warm air brings temperatures into the 60s by Thursday, albeit with widespread rain. More tranquil and cool though not cold conditions will settle in for next weekend.
ITHACA, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Temperatures Continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, but temperatures will remain cold into the week. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect sunny skies Sunday and a high temperature of 37 degrees. Temperatures in the 40s will return next week with 60s arriving on Wednesday along with rain.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Turnto10.com

Fewer showers, more sun into Sunday, then arctic cold!

Spokes of energy rotating around a cluster of Low Pressure areas centered over the northeast U.S.A. will pull down progressively colder air over the next 48 hours. Sunday itself will be a little cooler than average, with a mix of sun and clouds, and a few spotty afternoon showers. However,...
ENVIRONMENT

