A renovated stone farmhouse built in 1711 is the oldest property to hit the market this week on Realtor.com®. The three-bedroom home in Pennsylvania comes with a classic carriage house and a charming cottage. They sit on a lot of 7.6 acres. A buyer could live in the main house and rent out the other two structures. The main house features a new kitchen with cherry cabinets and a breakfast bar.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO