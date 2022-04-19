ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Your Property Tax Bill Could Be Way, Way Worse

By Bethany Erickson
dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like every other homeowner in Texas right now, you’ve looked at your property value assessment and then promptly put it back down just in case the numbers might change if you pretend you never opened the envelope. I mean, that’s what I did. You’ll...

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
The Hawk Eye

How a property tax bill heading to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk could hurt local government

A bill headed for the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds will eliminate a source of revenue cities receive from the state to make up for changes in the way businesses are taxed. Iowa businesses are taxed at the same rate as homes for a portion of their valuation, with the state making up the difference, but House File 2552 will phase out that money, causing local governments lose revenues starting in Fiscal Year 2030. ...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: You might have to pay back your stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Bills#Attom
Daily Leader

Legislators propose tax suspensions for income, gasoline

Taxes seem to be on legislators’ minds these days. While one senator doesn’t see a need for tax-paying Mississippians to keep more of their own money through tax breaks, others want at least temporary cuts and still others want some taxes gone, period. Speaker Philip Gunn remains firm...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

IRS Requires 2021 Tax Filers to Answer a Crypto Question

Today is the deadline for the overwhelming majority of U.S. taxpayers to file their state and federal taxes, and the IRS wants to know if you bought or sold crypto in 2021. Today is the federal and state tax filing deadline for most American taxpayers. This year the IRS has...
INCOME TAX
Fatherly

It’s Tax Day! Don’t Make These 4 Mistakes When You File

April 18th is upon us, and, ready or not, it’s time to file your 2021 taxes if you haven’t already done so. According to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) data, a full third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their income tax returns, many of whom are wading through tax-time confusion as the deadline looms.
INCOME TAX
My 1053 WJLT

Monthly Stimulus Checks For Gasoline Could Be Coming Your Way

The average cost of gas is higher now than it has ever been, but help could be on the way in the form of another stimulus check. It's no secret that gas prices are high now. In fact, the average price per gallon of gasoline reached an all-time high earlier this month. As of this writing, on March 24th, the nationwide average price per gallon on gas is at $4.23. Filling up your tank is nearly impossible to do for some, as it would simply cost too much. We've all been feeling the sting of gas prices, and with no insight on how long prices will stay this high or if they will go any higher, it has millions stressed on how they will be able to afford to even drive to and from work each day.
TRAFFIC
CNET

1.5 Million Taxpayers Have Unclaimed Tax Refunds: How to Get That IRS Money

Tax Day 2022 -- April 18 -- is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes, but it's also your last chance to file for an old, unclaimed tax refund from 2018. The IRS announced that it has an estimated $1.5 billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds from more than 1.5 million Americans who did not file their tax returns that year. The median unclaimed tax refund from 2018 is $813.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

The IRS Never Debited My Tax Payment. Now What?

Being late with tax payments could have consequences. But should you worry if the IRS isn't on time?. Unpaid taxes for 2021 were due on April 18. If you instructed the IRS to debit that money but the agency didn't, here's what you need to know. Most people who file...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy