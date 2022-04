WILKES-BARRE — A former home health care provider pleaded guilty for her role in using bank and credit cards of a dependant man for personal purchases. Tiffany Lynn Shotwell, 31, of Westminster Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested along with her husband, Shawn Michael Cook, 26, by Hanover Township police in April 2021, alleging they used bank and credit cards for a 71-year-old man at various stores racking up more than $8,200 in purchases, according to court records.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO