Moderna Reports Superiority Against Variants With Investigational Booster

By John Parkinson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company says its first bivalent investigational vaccine, mRNA-1273.211, was efficacious against the Beta, Delta, and Omicron strains. They have identified another bivalent booster, mRNA-1273.214, which the company sees as its leading candidate for a fall 2022 scheduled dosing. Moderna announced today its investigational bivalent vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.211, was...

Moderna Announces Triple Threat Booster Against Viruses

Moderna is broadening its vaccine horizons once again using mRNA technology, widely known for its use in COVID-19 vaccinations. The company has announced two new vaccine development programs targeting a variety of viruses. Moderna plans to launch a respiratory combination vaccine program to target SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and respiratory syncytial...
#Omicron#Booster Dose#Covid
Moderna Begins Administering Their Investigational Influenza Vaccines

The investigational shots utilizing their mRNA technology platform are being studied in adults in the US. Earlier this week, Moderna announced it had begun dosing in their phase 1/2 study of the company's seasonal influenza vaccine candidates, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030. "We are pleased to apply Moderna's mRNA platform to address...
Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
Newborns’ Brains Already Organized Into Functional Networks – With Individual Variability Linked to Genetics

Right from birth, human brains are organized into networks that support mental functions such as vision and attention, a new study shows. Previous studies had shown that adults have seven such functional networks in the brain. This study, the first to take a fine-grained, whole-brain approach in newborns, found five of those networks are operating at birth.
Improved cell response seen with 'hybrid' immunity in people who had COVID-19

People who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 before being vaccinated generate an immune response more specific to fighting viral infections, and produce a broader antibody response, than do people whose only protection is the vaccine, according to researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "Vaccines alone work incredibly well...
SEATTLE, WA
Treating Mosquito Nets With New Insecticides Nearly Halves Malaria Infections

Treating long-lasting nets with a new insecticidal combination that rendered mosquitos unable to fly reduced malaria infections in Tanzanian children by almost half. Malaria, the parasitic infection spread by mosquito bites, is especially deadly for young children. Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) have significantly reduced malaria infections in sub-Saharan Africa. However, a large proportion of mosquitoes have since developed resistance to the insecticides.
SCIENCE
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pneumococcal Vaccine

Merck announced today that their investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, V116, was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. This morning, Merck (MSD) announced their investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The 21-valent vaccine, V116, targets serotypes responsible for 85% of all pneumococcal disease.
INDUSTRY
Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cav3.1-driven bursting firing in ventromedial hypothalamic neurons exerts dual control of anxiety-like behavior and energy expenditure

The central nervous system has evolved to coordinate the regulation of both the behavior response to the external environment and homeostasis of energy expenditure. Recent studies have indicated the dorsomedial ventromedial hypothalamus (dmVMH) as an important hub that regulates both innate behavior and energy homeostasis for coping stress. However, how dmVMH neurons control neuronal firing pattern to regulate chronic stress-induced anxiety and energy expenditure remains poorly understood. Here, we found enhanced neuronal activity in VMH after chronic stress, which is mainly induced by increased proportion of burst firing neurons. This enhancement of VMH burst firing is predominantly mediated by Cav3.1 expression. Optogenetically evoked burst firing of dmVMH neurons induced anxiety-like behavior, shifted the respiratory exchange ratio toward fat oxidation, and decreased food intake, while knockdown of Cav3.1 in the dmVMH had the opposite effects, suggested that Cav 3.1 as a crucial regulator. Interestingly, we found that fluoxetine (anxiolytics) could block the increase of Cav3.1 expression to inhibit the burst firing, and then rescued the anxiety-like behaviors and energy expenditure changes. Collectively, our study first revealed an important role of Cav3.1-driven bursting firing of dmVMH neurons in the control of anxiety-like behavior and energy expenditure, and provided potential therapeutic targets for treating the chronic stress-induced emotional malfunction and metabolism disorders.
SCIENCE
Identification of the toxic 6mer seed consensus for human cancer cells

6mer seed toxicity is a novel cell death mechanism that kills cancer cells by triggering death induced by survival gene elimination (DISE). It is based on si- or shRNAs with a specific G-rich nucleotide composition in position 2"“7 of their guide strand. An arrayed screen of 4096 6mer seeds on two human and two mouse cell lines identified G-rich 6mers as the most toxic seeds. We have now tested two additional cell lines, one human and one mouse, identifying the GGGGGC consensus as the most toxic average 6mer seed for human cancer cells while slightly less significant for mouse cancer cells. RNA Seq and bioinformatics analyses suggested that an siRNA containing the GGGGGC seed (siGGGGGC) is toxic to cancer cells by targeting GCCCCC seed matches located predominantly in the 3"² UTR of a set of genes critical for cell survival. We have identified several genes targeted by this seed and demonstrate direct and specific targeting of GCCCCC seed matches, which is attenuated upon mutation of the GCCCCC seed matches in these 3"² UTRs. Our data show that siGGGGGC kills cancer cells through its miRNA-like activity and points at artificial miRNAs, si- or shRNAs containing this seed as a potential new cancer therapeutics.
CANCER
Review summarizes recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, infectious diseases are a serious threat worldwide, and new strategies are needed to combat them. In recent years, nanotechnology-based antiviral agents have generated promising results. A review in Small Structures summarizes the recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies, mainly including antiviral nanodrugs, drug nanocarriers, and nanovaccines.
SCIENCE
Organocatalyst treatment improves variant calling and mutant detection in archival clinical samples

Formalin fixation of biological specimens damages nucleic acids and limits their use in genomic analyses. Previously, we showed that RNA isolation with an organocatalyst (2-amino-5-methylphenyl phosphonic acid, used to speed up reversal of formalin-induced adducts) and extended heated incubation (ORGÎ”) improved RNA-sequencing data from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. The primary goal of this study was to evaluate whether ORGÎ” treatment improves DNA-sequencing data from clinical FFPE samples. We isolated RNA and DNA"‰Â±"‰ORGÎ” from paired FFPE and frozen human renal and ovarian carcinoma specimens collected as part of the National Cancer Institute Biospecimen Pre-analytical Variables program. Tumor types were microscopically confirmed from adjacent tissue sections. Following extraction, DNA was fragmented and sequenced and differences were compared between frozen and FFPE sample pairs. Treatment with ORGÎ” improved concurrent SNP calls in FFPE DNA compared to non-ORGÎ” FFPE samples and enhanced confidence in SNP calls for all FFPE DNA samples, beyond that of matched frozen samples. In general, the concordant SNPs identified in paired frozen and FFPE DNA samples agreed for both genotype and homozygosity vs. heterozygosity of calls regardless of ORGÎ” treatment. The increased confidence in ORGÎ” FFPE DNA variant calls relative to the matched frozen DNA suggests a novel application of this method. With further optimization, this method may improve quality of DNA-sequencing data in FFPE as well as frozen tissue samples.
SCIENCE
Antimicrobial Stewardship Education Reduces Antibiotic Prescriptions in COVID-19 Patients

Antimicrobial stewardship efforts, such as education for healthcare providers, significantly decreased community-acquired pneumonia antibiotic prescriptions in COVID-19 patients. As healthcare workers prioritized treating COVID-19 patients, antibiotic use increased and antimicrobial stewardship practices were somewhat neglected. One study, presented at this week’s Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America Conference 2022 (SHEA),...
EDUCATION

