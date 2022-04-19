Moderna Reports Superiority Against Variants With Investigational Booster

The central nervous system has evolved to coordinate the regulation of both the behavior response to the external environment and homeostasis of energy expenditure. Recent studies have indicated the dorsomedial ventromedial hypothalamus (dmVMH) as an important hub that regulates both innate behavior and energy homeostasis for coping stress. However, how dmVMH neurons control neuronal firing pattern to regulate chronic stress-induced anxiety and energy expenditure remains poorly understood. Here, we found enhanced neuronal activity in VMH after chronic stress, which is mainly induced by increased proportion of burst firing neurons. This enhancement of VMH burst firing is predominantly mediated by Cav3.1 expression. Optogenetically evoked burst firing of dmVMH neurons induced anxiety-like behavior, shifted the respiratory exchange ratio toward fat oxidation, and decreased food intake, while knockdown of Cav3.1 in the dmVMH had the opposite effects, suggested that Cav 3.1 as a crucial regulator. Interestingly, we found that fluoxetine (anxiolytics) could block the increase of Cav3.1 expression to inhibit the burst firing, and then rescued the anxiety-like behaviors and energy expenditure changes. Collectively, our study first revealed an important role of Cav3.1-driven bursting firing of dmVMH neurons in the control of anxiety-like behavior and energy expenditure, and provided potential therapeutic targets for treating the chronic stress-induced emotional malfunction and metabolism disorders.
