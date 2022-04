As the number of COVID cases in Colorado go up, masks are coming down. This week, Denver International Airport and RTD announced that they would no longer require masking after a judge in Florida nixed the federal face-covering mandate — a ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to appeal. But on April 20, new COVID-19 cases in Colorado hit a six-week high, and the Arvada Center prematurely ended its run of the popular musical Kinky Boots, largely because of infections among cast members.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO