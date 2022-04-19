After multiple shootouts, neighbors want an Atlanta gentleman’s club shut down

ATLANTA — Neighbors of the Lindridge Manor community would like Allure gentleman’s club closed after multiple shootouts.

A homeowner shared video with Channel 2 Action news of what sounded like a running gunbattle late at night at the establishment.

“What sounds like 30 or 40 bullets,” homeowner Peyton Bell said.

Neighbors say the latest shootout came from customers of the Allure Gentleman’s Club and has been a nuisance that’s putting their lives in danger.

“People are not just outraged but scared,” Bell said.

Besides the recent incident, there was another shooting back in December 2020. Dozens of bullets hit cars and businesses after police say a group got into an argument and began shooting.

The club backs up to the Lindridge Martin Manor community. Channel 2 Action news spoke with homeowners after the 2020 shooting, who said say they felt like they are living in a combat zone.

“When you are awakened to gunfire in the middle of the morning and are having to dive on top of your children to protect them from bullets that are flying,” a homeowner said.

A councilwoman at the time said the club’s liquor license was suspended five days because of the violence.

Now the liquor review board will hold another hearing to determine if it will impose more sanctions after the latest shootings.

Bell hopes the board will take Allure’s liquor license.

“We want the Liquor Review Board to understand that this establishment is terrible for our community,” Bell said.

