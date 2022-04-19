ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Jersey diocese agrees to $87.5M deal to settle sex abuse suits

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON - A New Jersey Catholic diocese has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims involving clergy sex abuse with some 300 alleged victims in one of the largest cash settlements involving the Catholic Church in the United States. The agreement between the Diocese of Camden, which encompasses...

www.fox29.com

Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBA player's former assistant sentenced to 70 months in prison in $4.7 million theft

A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.
SUPERIOR, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
CBS Chicago

Brothers free after served years in prison on false drug charges linked to corrupt CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 44 more people now have a clean record, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate more convictions connected to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. This brings the total number of thrown-out cases tied to Watts to 212. Two of them involve brothers form Chicago's South Side, one of whom talked with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman Friday. Tyrone and Joey Fenton were outside the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building when found out their names were in the clear. They say they can finally start living their lives after being wrongfully convicted, and wasting years...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates. The law was part of a growing list of measures in Republican-controlled states, including Alabama, that...
MONTANA STATE
Reuters

Peru seeks to punish pedophile rapists with chemical castration

April 20 (Reuters) - Peru's government will present a bill to allow for chemical castration as a penalty for raping a minor, Cabinet members told reporters on Wednesday, following national outrage over the rape of a 3-year-old girl. "We consider that this measure will be an additional penalty for those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

Pope Francis cleared his schedule Friday to undergo medical checks on his right knee, as his strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated. The 85-year-old pope had to bow out of celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital....
RELIGION
Wyoming News

Ohio AG wins court order to enforce federal immigration law

(The Center Square) – Immigrants convicted of dangerous felonies and have lost their last appeal to remain in the U.S. face the stronger possibility of deportation after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won an injunction that forces the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce the law. Yost, along with attorneys general from Arizona and Montana, sued in November to enforce federal immigration law, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio granted a preliminary injunction earlier this week. ...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Lizelle Herrera's Texas arrest is a warning

Almost as soon as news broke last week that a Texas woman had been charged with murder for allegedly inducing her abortion, prosecutors acknowledged there was no legal basis for the charges. Details in the case remain sparse, but it’s likely medical professionals treating Lizelle Herrera at a Texas hospital...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ex-president of Honduras extradited to US on sweeping drug trafficking charges

The former president of Honduras is set to appear in US District Court in New York after he was extradited to the US as part of a sweeping indictment on drug and weapons charges.Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York allege that Juan Orlando Hernandez “participated in a corrupt and violent drug-trafficking conspiracy to facilitate the importation of hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the United States,” according to the US Department of Justice.US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Mr Hernandez abused his position to operate Honduras as a “narco state” for which he received millions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Joins in Lawsuit Challenging Termination of Title 42

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined his counterparts from 20 states in suing the Biden administration for its plan to rescind the public health policy Title 42 during the worst border crisis in decades. The attorneys general said rescinding Title 42 will worsen the...
POLITICS

