West Chester, PA

Wolf Administration Joins Sen. Comitta, West Chester University to Promote Economic Opportunity for Students with Autism

pa.gov
 3 days ago

​West Chester, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today joined legislators at West Chester University to reinforce the Wolf Administration's commitment to promoting competitive integrated employment for individuals with disabilities and to highlight a...

www.media.pa.gov

Daily Local News

West Chester students return for debate and diplomacy on national history

WEST CHESTER—Chester County History Center (CCHC) will welcome 150-plus students from Chester and Delaware County to the National History Day competition on April 1 and April 2, 2022. This year’s competition, the first in-person after 2 years of virtual competitions, is centered on the theme of Debate & Diplomacy in History –successes, failures, consequences. Students in 6th-12th grade will present their research to a panel of 40 volunteer judges who will evaluate the works. Winners at the regional level advance to the state competition and the state winners represent Pennsylvania at the National History Day contest in College Park, MD in June.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester University gets $3.5 million donation

WEST CHESTER — A $3.5 million gift from Student Services Inc. was presented to West Chester University on Tuesday. The gift was the largest cash donation ever made to West Chester University and was presented during a special Gift Agreement Signing and Check Presentation Celebration held on campus in Philips Autograph Library.
WEST CHESTER, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
MyChesCo

Chester County Adopts Ag Economic Development Strategic Plan

Chester County Commissioners Michelle Kichline (left), Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell (second right and right) present a county proclamation recognizing National Agriculture Day to Hillary Krummrich, Director of the Chester County Ag Council, and Gary Westlake, Chester County Ag Council Chair. The Commissioners adopted the Chester County Ag Economic Development Strategic Plan on National Agriculture Day, March 22. (Submitted Image)
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

NCAA Affirms Continuation of Separate Athletic Programs at Cal, Clarion, Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs. “This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.
CLARION, PA
MyChesCo

Erik Walschburger Appointed Chester County Deputy County Administrator

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline this week appointed Erik Walschburger as Deputy County Administrator. He will support County Administrator Bobby Kagel in the supervision and direction of all County government programs and administrative operations. Walschburger comes to the Commissioners’ Office...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sports will remain intact when 6 PSAC universities merge into 2 this summer

When Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference universities Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, California, Clarion and Edinboro merge into two schools July 1, athletic programs on each campus will remain intact. The NCAA Division II Membership Committee gave its approval Wednesday for those schools to continue to offer a full complement of programs...
CALIFORNIA, PA

