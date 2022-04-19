Wolf Administration Joins Sen. Comitta, West Chester University to Promote Economic Opportunity for Students with Autism

WEST CHESTER—Chester County History Center (CCHC) will welcome 150-plus students from Chester and Delaware County to the National History Day competition on April 1 and April 2, 2022. This year’s competition, the first in-person after 2 years of virtual competitions, is centered on the theme of Debate & Diplomacy in History –successes, failures, consequences. Students in 6th-12th grade will present their research to a panel of 40 volunteer judges who will evaluate the works. Winners at the regional level advance to the state competition and the state winners represent Pennsylvania at the National History Day contest in College Park, MD in June.

