Coco Jones Talks Being Inspired By Aretha Franklin, The Cheetah Girls & ‘The Office’

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago

Once a Disney Channel teen queen, now Def Jam’s latest signee, 24-year-old R&B/rap sensation Coco Jones has both the looks and talent to reach the level of fame she’s destined for.

The multitalented queen stopped by the POTC studio to chop it up about her burgeoning career both in music and Hollywood, in addition to answering a few of Incognito’s now-signature rapid fire questions.

From talking flats vs drums at Wingstop to discussing what it’s been like playing the iconic role of Hilary Banks in Peacock’s new Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air, Coco kept it all the way candid with us.

Listen to Incognito’s full interview with Coco Jones below on Posted On The Corner :

