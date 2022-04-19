72-year-old fearful for his life after being beaten and carjacked by three gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Omar Alamri, 72, told FOX13 the unthinkable happened Sunday night when he stepped out of his Parkway Village area apartment to head to work. He said he spotted an Infiniti SUV inside his complex but, little did he know, the people in that vehicle would attack him, striking his head and leaving him with a bloody phone in his hand, struggling to call 911.

“He stopped in front of my car and he hit me many times in my head, in my back, in my arm,” said Alamri.

The 72-year-old teared up when he recalled the moment he was attacked by three men.

“He told me to get out of the car if you want to save your life,” he said. “I’m feeling bad; this is the first time this happened to me.”

Alamri is a supervisor at an area gas station. He said he was leaving to work his overnight shift when the Infiniti blocked him at the gate. That’s when he remembers several men jumping out, beating him in the head with guns and pulling him out of his car by his neck. He said his hand was hurt so badly that he could not remove his seatbelt.

“One guy, he opened the seat belt and he took me. He dropped me in the street,” he recalled. “I got blood on my face. I can’t see the phone to call 9-1-1.”

According to police, one of the men admitted to the crime. Police said 18-year-old Antonio Herman is now charged with carjacking, criminal attempt felony, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated elder abuse.

Antonio Herman Antonio Herman (SCSO)

Alamri said he was admitted to the hospital where he stayed until 5 o’clock the next morning. Doctors sealed his open wounds with staples and stitches.

“Six in my head and I got two here near my eye,” he said.

Now, Alamri is using this time, not only to heal but as a moment to rethink safety at the place he once called home.

“I think that I will move,” he said.

Police reported finding Herman inside Alamri’s Nissan Altima the same night. Detectives said Herman admitted to the crime, as well as a separate attempted carjacking that happened shortly before this incident, but the victim got away.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Police Department offers these safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings prior to heading to your vehicle or parking your vehicle.

Walk with a purpose.

Approach your vehicle with keys in hand.

Reduce/eliminate distractions as you enter and exit your vehicle.

