UPDATE: Teen killed; several juveniles injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — UPDATE @ 12:40 a.m. (4/20):

A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Butler County that also injured an adult and seven other minors.

Hallie Deaton, of Trenton, died at Miami Valley Hospital following the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to State Route 73 and Wehr Rd. in Wayne Township for a two car injury crash with entrapment shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash happened when a 2012 Ford Mustang traveling west on SR 73 crossed over the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was heading east.

The Mustang was carrying two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds. The truck was occupied by a 36-year-old man and four children, ranging in ages from 4 to 11.

The victim was a passenger in the Mustang, which was driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to a crash report. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton with suspected minor injuries. The two other teens in the car were transported to Kettering Health Hamilton with suspected serious injuries.

The victim, as well as another passenger in the car, did not appear to have seatbelts on at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

The man and four children in the truck were not seriously injured in the crash.

Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the crash.

