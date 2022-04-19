ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Warm front, showers in the forecast

12newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front will bring a slight...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers, Storms Ahead Of Cold Front’s Arrival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rain is in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a clear weekend with cooler temperatures. Thursday remains muggy as highs climb towards the upper 80s. Rain is possible in the early afternoon ahead of a cold front that will sweep through South Florida overnight. Breezy conditions will prevail through the day and rip currents are possible. In addition to brief afternoon showers, downpours can be expected as the cold front passes after 12 a.m. Friday, but will likely clear by sunrise. On the back end of the cold front, dry and cool conditions in the morning will be left. Morning temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50’s inland, lower 60’s on the coast.
MIAMI, FL
NECN

Scattered Weekend Showers Follow Brief Warm-Up Friday

A raw and rainy day is ahead across New England, with a wintry mix across the North Country. Earlier this morning brought a mix of freezing rain and sleet to areas of New Hampshire and Maine. This mixed precipitation generally happened at locations above 1,000 feet. A dry slot will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy