CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Invasive plants are a concern in Carmel. In fact, if someone removes one, the city will replace the plant with a tree for free. Caitlin May, volunteer coordinator for Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation, said Friday that some plants considered invasive in Indiana are honeysuckle, garlic mustard and Bradford pear trees. She said not only are these invasive plants harmful to native ones, they can also hurt animals.

CARMEL, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO