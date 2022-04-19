ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Logan’s Peyton Ilderton commits to Marshall

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTAhA_0fE3JVdA00

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – An all-star baller from Logan County will play for the Herd.

Logan’s Peyton Ilderton announced her commitment to play for Marshall women’s basketball on Tuesday.

Ilderton had an incredible last two seasons at Logan.

In her junior year, she helped lead the Wildcats to the state semifinal game, she was named to the Class AAA All-State First-Team, and averaged 21.5 points per game.

In her senior season, she averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds, and four steals per game.

She capped off the record year by scoring the winning basket in the state championship game against Fairmont Senior, and was also named captain of the All-State First-Team squad.

Ilderton is one of just two names on the Herd roster from West Virginia; the other is Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Sports
Logan, WV
Basketball
Logan, WV
Sports
County
Logan County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Logan, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Earns Road Win Versus Brooke

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Grant Simon got Park on the board first with an RBI single into left. It was 1-0 Patriots in the second. In the top of the 3rd, the Patriots brought in a pair thanks to a double off the wall from Luke Marsh The Patriots led 3-1. Marsh would add […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown routs Wheeling Park on the road

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues with Wheeling Park in its 10-1 win on the road. The Mohigans put their first run on the board as Mo Wilson doubled down the left field line to give Morgantown the early 1-0 lead. Then Liz Alsop’s hit drove in Makenna May for the 2-0 advantage. A […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bittinger Leads Park Past Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael Bittinger came up big in Wheeling Park’s 5-4 10 inning win over Parkersburg Wednesday. Bittinger doubled, homered and scored twice for the Patriots. Park improved to 6-2 and they are the number one seed in the OVAC 5A standings.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

St.C And JM Battle To A Tie

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and St.Clairsville battled to a 5-5 tie in Glen Dale Wednesday. Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh the Red Devils would score a pair to take a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the seventh the Monarchs would score the tying run on an error to […]
GLEN DALE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats#Herd#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Name of Huntington woman killed by train released

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified. Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Pamela S. Deel, of Huntington, was found unresponsive on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. They say she attempted to cross the train bridge from the area of 31st St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ex-officer charged in inmate’s murder on trial

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The trial continues for a former corrections officer charged with murdering an inmate. Judge Howard Harcha says court has recessed for the day and will reconvene at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, inmate Kevin Bailey died June 1, 2020 after a […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road closed in Huntington after deadly vehicle crash

UPDATE(10:45 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022): A 76-year-old resident died from his injuries after a driver crashed a car in Huntington. Officials with the Huntington Police Department say a driver drove his car off the road, hit a parked vehicle, went through a chainlink fence, and continued through the front yard of the 76-year-old. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Four-vehicle crash on Corridor G

UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston. Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment. In addition to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect arrested in Meigs County tire slashing

RACINE, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to an investigation into slashed tires in Racine Ohio. The investigation began when authorities in Racine in Meigs County, Ohio found tires on law enforcement vehicles had been slashed on the morning of Monday, April 18. Authorities said at the time they also received […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Heavy damage done to truck after crash with semi-truck

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Damage was done to a truck after it crashed with a semi-truck on I-79 South in Elkview. Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 2 a.m. There is no word on any injuries but there was no entrapment. All southbound lanes were closed for a short time, but were reopened, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy