Geary County Commissioners rejected a proposed conditional use for an RV park on a 50-acre area north of Junction City near the K-57 - U.S. 77 junction. According to the Commission Chair Alex Tyson the request for the RV park was pulled back and there was a new request for storage permission on the same vote, but the governing body voted no on the RV park and suggested that the storage issue be taken back to the Metropolitan Planning Commission for consideration.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO