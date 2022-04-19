Pretty Please Salon in Slaton is the cutest salon!

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
Years ago, I made my way into a dermatologist’s office for a check-up. When I inquired about some dry patches of skin that were becoming more than a nuisance, I was told "welcome to Lubbock" and that my newly developed adult eczema was inevitable. What kind of comment is...
A new family-owned business is now open right outside of Lubbock. Peach Tree Smoke House Woodfire Grill was started by a local family and has been a dream in the making for five years. You can expect great service from the family and everything home-cooked. It's a passion of this...
A MUM of eight boys has revealed she's expecting again, this time another boy - even though her youngest is just five months old. Yalancia Rosario, 29, from Dallas, Texas, has eight sons: Jamel, 12, Michael Jr, nine, Angelo, eight, Armani, six, Prince, five, Sincere, three, Armani, one, and Gimani, five months.
This video – viewed a whopping 14 million times in five days – shows a shrewd car owner using a handheld massager to whip up piles of hidden dirt in his car carpet. The video was shared on TikTok by netizens ‘Queenfirecrotch’, better known as Lanie Green, 19, from Houston in Texas, where it has been viewed 13.9 million times in less than a week.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday released details about a deadly motorcycle crash which happened Saturday morning just outside of Lubbock. DPS said Fabian Alonzo, 41, of Lubbock was riding a motorcycle north on County Road 2500 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). DPS said Winter Ashley Chambers Horton, 28, of […]
A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map. On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Dallas, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Austin, Houston, Richardson, and Waco.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety said 16 people were arrested in a criminal enforcement operation. A written statement from DPS said the drugs that officers confiscated included cocaine and fentanyl. Marijuana and Oxycodone were also included in the list of controlled substances. An image with the press release was labeled, “46,266 grams […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Innocence Project (IP) and the Innocence of Texas took up the cause of a woman who was born in Lubbock and who was set for execution on April 27. Many others, including a bipartisan group of lawmakers, took up the cause of Melissa Elizabeth Lucio, 52, to get her off death […]
If there's one thing that I don't think I'll ever get use to, it's people who celebrate stupidity. Let's start with the word "woke" as it's being used these days:. Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice) - Merriam Webster.
Texas has grown more than any other state over the last decade, and one city, in particular, has experienced a massive amount of growth. According to KVUE, 4 million people have moved to the Lone Star State since 2010, which is more than any other state. Cities like Dallas, Austin,...
LUBBOCK, Texas – Officials with Lubbock-Cooper ISD said they are investigating a derogatory Instagram page that they believe may have been created by a middle school student. The page picked out black students and called them by a racist term. The school board met Thursday night, and heard from outraged parents about the issue. “As […]
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Even as US waistlines have been expanding for years, Texas DPS Troopers have new incentives to stay trim: they could lose pay, promotions - even their jobs."It's the physical portion and the appearance portion," said Richard Jankovsky, President of the DPS Officers Association, of the agency's "Health, Physical Fitness and Command Presence Policy." "And I believe that the belly measurement portion is about vanity."Jankovsky says the association is fully supportive of fitness standards. But now in addition to passing physical fitness tests twice a year, DPS troopers' waistlines must also measure up. For men, waists larger...
MIAMI and LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who identified himself as a graduate of Texas Tech University was stabbed to death according to Miami Police. Miami Police said officers responded to the 3131 block of Northeast 7th Avenue and found Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, 27, with a knife wound. “A female was located on scene and […]
Here in Texas it's not a secret, we love us some Buc-ee's. Currently Buc-ee’s has over 40 locations in Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. But the giant-sized road stop will soon be opening up locations in several more states including: Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, and now Colorado. That's...
Lubbock is getting another awesome addition to the community, it's the first and only accredited barber school. It's called the Wadegordon Academy Barber School and they are just waiting for their final letter to start classes. It should start in about six to eight weeks and you can call now...
Urban Betty Salon, an award-winning salon with two locations in Austin, Texas, has created a clean and sustainable line of haircare products which includes an unscented option for people with scent sensitivities. Urban Betty’s new line is a result of founder Chelle Neff’s personal struggle with migraines, which began when...
