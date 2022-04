NORFOLK, Va. — As 25-year-old Brandon Hall undergoes his second surgery at Sentara Norfolk General, outside the hospital, his mother has been demanding answers. “One night changed his life forever," Melissa Hall said. “Nobody got a hold of me. I mean nobody. I have no answers; I have more questions than answers, and I don’t see how this is possible.”

NORFOLK, VA ・ 26 DAYS AGO