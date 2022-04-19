ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dowagiac, MI

Caruso’s to undergo renovations ahead of 100th anniversary party

By Ryan Yuenger
Niles Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWAGIAC – One of the oldest local establishments is getting a facelift in advance of its centennial celebration. Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop closed its doors for a few days this week to begin a series of renovation projects as owner Julie Johnson prepares the store for its 100th anniversary party...

