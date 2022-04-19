ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Millions donated to build new southern Dallas deck park

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former mayors are leading the charge for a...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cameron County announces new multi-million Parks and Recreation Building

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral)A groundbreaking ceremony was held on South Padre Island for the new Cameron County Parks and Recreation Administration building. County leaders say this new building was necessary. Parks and Recreation Director Joe Vega believes the new building needed to be created after complications with their current...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Texas BBQ restaurant now in compliance after failing to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Dallas Haven From Soaring Home Prices and Taxes

Soaring home prices and property taxes in North Texas have some families returning to older inner-city neighborhoods for lower costs. New homes in South Dallas also bring higher taxes for families already there. Dyunna Williams purchased a brand new home in South Dallas almost two years ago after comparing it...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Home Prices In North Texas Keep Going Up ￼

Thought Austin was expensive? Check out some parts of North Texas. According to DFW Urban Realty, the average home price for Collin County increased 37 percent this March year-on-year. That means the county’s median price is now $540,000—that’s a $65,000 increase. To put things into context, the...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Uban Construction
CandysDirt

Montgomery Plaza Condo Offers a One-of-a-Kind Opportunity

From time to time I’ll get pushback from clients if I suggest buying a condominium instead of a townhome or single-family residence. Much of the time the argument from the client is that most condos are all the same. A lot of buildings have similar floorplans, finishes, and styles — all of which can make a condo more challenging to resell in the future.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

Rents on the rise in North Texas, leaving some needing help

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Property taxes are skyrocketing for many home owners in North Texas, but renters are feeling the heat too. A Dallas Reddit discussion topic titled "Rent Increases" drew hundreds of comments, with people typing out how much their rent has increased. The majority said they saw a major jump, others a smaller one, but the rise in rents left some wondering how to pay for it.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Breakfast Brothers Expands to Red Bird with All-Day Breakfast and Southern Culture

An Arlington favorite is moving closer to Dallas. Known for serving Southern-inspired breakfast all day, Breakfast Brothers will open its second location at The Shops at Red Bird next month. Former nightclub owners Rickey Booker and Jonathan Biley-Smith opened the first Breakfast Brothers location last January, and while their flagship...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Award-winning Dallas chef Tiffany Derry to open restaurant in DeSoto

Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry is taking her famous fried chicken to DeSoto. According to a release, the DeSoto City Council has approved an economic incentive package from the DeSoto Development Corporation to bring Roots Chicken Shak, Derry's award-winning restaurant featuring fried chicken, to town. Operated by hospitality group T2D Concepts, Roots will open in DeSoto's forthcoming Hampton Road development project.
DESOTO, TX
Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Considered the birthplace of Tex-Mex cuisine, Dallas has some incredible Mexican restaurants that serve up a variety of traditional Mexican dishes with their own unique twist. In an industry that can be unforgiving, many of these restaurants have had some serious staying power, which just goes to show how good the food and atmosphere must be. No matter what kind of Mexican food you’re in the mood for, you’ll be sure to find it in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Code Enforcement Sweep Aimed to Inform Community

An “All Hands on Deck” Dallas code enforcement sweep targeting 4,000 properties began in Oak Cliff Wednesday. Around 200 code compliance officers went door to door to communicate with residents and share information, but they were not there to write out citations. “What we are out here to...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Village within expansive Fields development in Frisco to feature 5-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel

One subdistrict in the upcoming Fields project in north Frisco will feature a five-star hotel from Marriott International. A Ritz-Carlton Hotel will be among three hotels in Fields West, master plans for the development indicate. Fields West is one of nine subdistricts in the 2,545-acre development. It will be north of Panther Creek Parkway and west of Dallas North Tollway within Fields.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

51-Year-Old Tex-Mex Restaurant Herrera's Cafe to Close in Dallas

Longtime Dallas Tex-Mex staple Herrera’s Cafe, on Sylvan Avenue, will close Friday, April 22, 2022. It was started by family matriarch Amelia Herrera in 1971 on Maple Avenue, in a tiny restaurant where she brought her pots and pans from home to cook Tex-Mex food, says Nora Ontiveros, whose husband, Larry Ontiveros, is one of Amelia Herrera’s grandsons. Four decades after the restaurant opened, the Ontiveros family moved the Maple Avenue restaurant to Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas in 2014.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Antique Mall relocates to new west-side location

Plano Antique Mall relocated to a new space at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano. According to ownership, the company first opened the new location this February and held a grand opening in mid-March. The business' previous location is being redeveloped into the Assembly Park mixed-use development. Plano Antique Mall features a variety of antique and vintage merchandise. It also offers in-store booths for prospective vendors. 972-424-2995. www.facebook.com/planoantique.
PLANO, TX

