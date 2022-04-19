Millions donated to build new southern Dallas deck park

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral)A groundbreaking ceremony was held on South Padre Island for the new Cameron County Parks and Recreation Administration building. County leaders say this new building was necessary. Parks and Recreation Director Joe Vega believes the new building needed to be created after complications with their current...
What’s one to do with a suburban shopping center with way too much parking in an area that desperately needs more affordable housing?. Build some affordable housing, that’s what. Realtor and developer Monte Anderson with Options Real Estate owns the site at 3939 S. Polk St., which was...
ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In the aftermath of the Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party on April 2 that left one person dead and 16 others injured, city officials discussed what the punishment should be and who could be held responsible. At the time, City Attorney Chris Caso said they could slap the...
Soaring home prices and property taxes in North Texas have some families returning to older inner-city neighborhoods for lower costs. New homes in South Dallas also bring higher taxes for families already there. Dyunna Williams purchased a brand new home in South Dallas almost two years ago after comparing it...
Thought Austin was expensive? Check out some parts of North Texas. According to DFW Urban Realty, the average home price for Collin County increased 37 percent this March year-on-year. That means the county’s median price is now $540,000—that’s a $65,000 increase. To put things into context, the...
When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, you don't get quite as much in Dallas proper as you do in some of its largest suburbs, a new study indicates. For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage...
From time to time I’ll get pushback from clients if I suggest buying a condominium instead of a townhome or single-family residence. Much of the time the argument from the client is that most condos are all the same. A lot of buildings have similar floorplans, finishes, and styles — all of which can make a condo more challenging to resell in the future.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Property taxes are skyrocketing for many home owners in North Texas, but renters are feeling the heat too. A Dallas Reddit discussion topic titled "Rent Increases" drew hundreds of comments, with people typing out how much their rent has increased. The majority said they saw a major jump, others a smaller one, but the rise in rents left some wondering how to pay for it.
An Arlington favorite is moving closer to Dallas. Known for serving Southern-inspired breakfast all day, Breakfast Brothers will open its second location at The Shops at Red Bird next month. Former nightclub owners Rickey Booker and Jonathan Biley-Smith opened the first Breakfast Brothers location last January, and while their flagship...
Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry is taking her famous fried chicken to DeSoto. According to a release, the DeSoto City Council has approved an economic incentive package from the DeSoto Development Corporation to bring Roots Chicken Shak, Derry's award-winning restaurant featuring fried chicken, to town. Operated by hospitality group T2D Concepts, Roots will open in DeSoto's forthcoming Hampton Road development project.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Considered the birthplace of Tex-Mex cuisine, Dallas has some incredible Mexican restaurants that serve up a variety of traditional Mexican dishes with their own unique twist. In an industry that can be unforgiving, many of these restaurants have had some serious staying power, which just goes to show how good the food and atmosphere must be. No matter what kind of Mexican food you’re in the mood for, you’ll be sure to find it in Dallas.
An “All Hands on Deck” Dallas code enforcement sweep targeting 4,000 properties began in Oak Cliff Wednesday. Around 200 code compliance officers went door to door to communicate with residents and share information, but they were not there to write out citations. “What we are out here to...
For this edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on where to eat in Dallas — one launched in 2013 that has since been copied by others far and wide — we're focused on what's newly opened this spring. Not included on this list are five restaurants...
One subdistrict in the upcoming Fields project in north Frisco will feature a five-star hotel from Marriott International. A Ritz-Carlton Hotel will be among three hotels in Fields West, master plans for the development indicate. Fields West is one of nine subdistricts in the 2,545-acre development. It will be north of Panther Creek Parkway and west of Dallas North Tollway within Fields.
Longtime Dallas Tex-Mex staple Herrera’s Cafe, on Sylvan Avenue, will close Friday, April 22, 2022. It was started by family matriarch Amelia Herrera in 1971 on Maple Avenue, in a tiny restaurant where she brought her pots and pans from home to cook Tex-Mex food, says Nora Ontiveros, whose husband, Larry Ontiveros, is one of Amelia Herrera’s grandsons. Four decades after the restaurant opened, the Ontiveros family moved the Maple Avenue restaurant to Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas in 2014.
Prices are up and inventory is down, which is not news to anyone in the North Texas real estate industry. However, the price of a new home in the Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to skyrocket, too. New numbers from Texas Realtors and Dallas-based HomesUSA.com show the median sales price of...
Plano Antique Mall relocated to a new space at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano. According to ownership, the company first opened the new location this February and held a grand opening in mid-March. The business' previous location is being redeveloped into the Assembly Park mixed-use development. Plano Antique Mall features a variety of antique and vintage merchandise. It also offers in-store booths for prospective vendors. 972-424-2995. www.facebook.com/planoantique.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Beware of westbound lanes on Interstate 30 this weekend, North Texas drivers. There will be significant construction closures in place that will effect traffic in Arlington. Here is a look at the construction closures for the area:. I-30 Westbound main lanes. Continuous, April 22, 8 p.m....
