Tuesday Trends: Invest in Our Planet

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
It's hard to outrun a bad reputation. For these two Illinois cities, no matter what city officials do, there will always be their detractors. Here's the best part, I have spent equal amounts of time in my life in both places and I can say that they have undeserved bad raps.
Rockford area groups and businesses are working with the City to make sure kids have something to do this summer. Rockford 'Summer Youth Fair' hopes to expand options
Rockford-based charity, Kids Around the World, is sending relief to Rockford's sister city of Brovary, Ukraine. Rockford sends food, supplies to sister city in Ukraine.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills, in Belvidere, hopes to win the Illinois Manufacturers Association’s Makers Madness Contest with its Fruit by the Foot snack. Fruit by the Foot has been around since 1991 but only began being made in Belvidere three months ago. The Belvidere General Mills plant has been in operation for nearly […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford building is now considered one of the most endangered historic landmarks in the state. The former Elks Lodge, 210 W. Jefferson St., was built in 1912. It was used as a community space for decades, but has sat vacant since 1990. Landmarks Illinois added the building to its […]
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District says it wants the community to help determine the future of the William Grady Pool, at 916 W Lincoln Avenue. Park administrators say the pool is in need of nearly $1 million in repairs, but say repairs would only be a temporary fix. The poo, which was […]
