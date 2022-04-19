Dallas ISD considers changing start times for elementary, middle school students

Annette Gordon-Reed Elementary School, set to open this August in the Conroe Independent School District, officially has its own school colors and a new mascot. The new elementary school, in the Conroe High School feeder zone, is on schedule to open for next school year with a capacity of 950 students. The school is named in honor of Annette Gordon-Reed, a historian and author who grew up in the Conroe area and was the only Black student at Anderson Elementary where she attended school starting at first grade.

CONROE, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO