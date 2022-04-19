ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Callie Lagasca in top 3% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc345_0fE3G6VB00

SPONSORED:

Genuine. Hardworking. Dedicated. Three words which perfectly describe Callie Lagasca. After over seven years in real estate, Callie has made a name for herself in the top 3% of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

While working for the King County Library System, Callie received her Master’s in Library and Information Sciences from San Jose State University. During her 10 years with the library, Callie serviced the community by hosting training sessions while honing her research, customer service and communication skills before transitioning to real estate full-time in 2015.

Callie specializes in first time home buyers, out-of-state relocation, and condominiums/townhomes. Callie prides herself on understanding the nuances of HOAs, and remaining up to date on the ever-evolving market trends throughout Seattle and South King County. Whether helping a seller transition out of a beloved home or a hosting a home buyer course, Callie is a professional and passionate agent with an unparalleled grasp on the industry.

In her free time, Callie can be found shopping for housewarming gifts at The Shoppe Seahurst, snagging a cookie from Treat, or sipping a tres chiles margarita at Centro Neighborhood Kitchen. Outside Burien, she might be found hitting the gym with her personal trainer husband, indulging in a martini at Bangbar Thai or walking Alki for some fresh air.

If you’re looking for a knowledgeable partner in the real estate process, allow Callie’s quick wit, keen eye, and unparalleled customer service to unlock the doors to your next home.

Sound too good to be true? Check out what past clients have to say:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lO3W_0fE3G6VB00

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
County
King County, WA
City
Burien, WA
King County, WA
Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#San Jose State University
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
157
Followers
407
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy