Two people were killed and two injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision on westbound Highway 60 in Beaumont at 3:30 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol page, one car was overturned on its side on top of the guardrail when officials arrived. Officials say the vehicle was traveling at 90 miles per hour.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO