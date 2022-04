Tracy Gaeta Shot And Killed After California Cop Fires 30 Rounds Into Her Car. We would ask how it is that police officers continually show their wanton lack of respect for the rules that govern them and the laws of human decency but we already know the answer. Sadly, the boys and girls in blue show us day after day that they are incompetent and that incompetency is a matter of life and death when it comes to Black folks.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO