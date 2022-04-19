ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Freeze warnings to sweltering in only a few days

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3CKr_0fE3Eg4O00

(WOWK) – – Freeze warnings are now in effect for the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZrdI_0fE3Eg4O00

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be near or below 32 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGTta_0fE3Eg4O00
Model output for temperatures Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Protect any plants you wish the best way you see fit. Cloth covers like old bedsheets are better than plastic but plastic can be used as long as it’s removed early so the plants don’t smother. you can also bring potted plants inside for the best protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InRBO_0fE3Eg4O00

We are still on track for highs to pop back into the 80s this weekend. A remarkable turnaround.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EOxj_0fE3Eg4O00
Saturday afternoon model temperatures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPlWI_0fE3Eg4O00
Sunday afternoon model temperatures

Stay ahead of the constantly changing weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right now by clicking the link below

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Stormtracker#Nexstar Media Inc
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Saturday evening storms: What to expect

We're continuing with an Alert Day status for Saturday. The late afternoon into evening is the timeframe to watch. There are two clusters possible in the timeframe. A few spotty bubblings are possible in the afternoon, as early as 2 PM, but this activity isn't expected to be significant. The second will be a line that develops across western Iowa/Minnesota and head our direction, entering locally after 5 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy