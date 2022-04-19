Traffic deaths in Virginia hit 14-year high in 2021, says DMV

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Last year was one of the deadliest years on Virginia roads. Now, the DMV wants drivers to take action before this year gets worse.

The agency released the data for 2021, saying 968 people were killed in car crashes on the state’s roads. According to the DMV, that’s the highest number of deaths since 2007, when there were 1,026 deaths. It’s also a 14.3% increase over the number of traffic deaths in 2020.

The agency said despite a lower number of travelers during the pandemic, the numbers were up then, too, but not as high.

In July, two Nottoway County teenage girls died in a car crash . Layla Howard, 16, and Kyasia Hill, 17, were killed in that crash when the car they were in drove off the road twice and hit a tree.

In Powhatan county, a crash killed a 17-year-old and hurt another teen. It happened back in May, near Stave Mill Road and Route 60.

The DMV reports that this year, 245 people died in crashes across the state. This is already a 12% increase compared to the same point in 2021.

