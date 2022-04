As opposed to suffering through the extended hiatus between Season 2 and Season 3 of Mayans M.C. on FX, fans didn't even have to wait a full year for Season 4 to arrive. Granted, any amount of waiting is somewhat torturous considering how the latest finale capped things off for the Santa Padre crew. It seemed like the entirety of the Mayans M.C. would implode through in-fighting, but the Season 4 teaser seen above makes it clear that the quasi-civil war will be expanding to include SAMCRO when the drama returns.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO