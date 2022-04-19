Ukrainian refugees in Erie face challenges, opportunities

We continue to follow the Ukrainian refugees currently living in Erie with more expected soon.

They have been treated warmly so far, but challenges remain.

Scott Bremner continues our coverage.

Victoriia Humenna, 24, and her friends didn’t know what to expect when they came to Erie after fleeing the war a month ago.

She has learned to overcome fear and be open with her new friends.

“To not be afraid to open up to others in America and to share about their problems and their troubles and not to hold it all in, but to actually talk to other people about what they’ve been going through it’s really important to stand strong as a community,” said Victoriia Humenna, Ukrainian refugee.

Relief agencies say there have been both challenges and opportunities.

Some things are scarce, others in abundance, including help for one of the biggest problems facing employers.

“The housing market is overwhelmed right now. Other services is wide open like with employment. The local employers still want more people to come in here so they can get more employees” Nandu Subeki, Catholic Charities.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

With more refugees on the horizon, there is more work to be done overcoming obstacles while creating those opportunities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.