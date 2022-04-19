ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Ukrainian refugees in Erie face challenges, opportunities

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrBnY_0fE3Cyme00

We continue to follow the Ukrainian refugees currently living in Erie with more expected soon.

They have been treated warmly so far, but challenges remain.

Scott Bremner continues our coverage.

Victoriia Humenna, 24, and her friends didn’t know what to expect when they came to Erie after fleeing the war a month ago.

Erie financial institution giving $16,500 to Ukrainian refugees

She has learned to overcome fear and be open with her new friends.

“To not be afraid to open up to others in America and to share about their problems and their troubles and not to hold it all in, but to actually talk to other people about what they’ve been going through it’s really important to stand strong as a community,” said Victoriia Humenna, Ukrainian refugee.

Relief agencies say there have been both challenges and opportunities.

Thousands of dollars raised for former Erie Otter from Ukraine

Some things are scarce, others in abundance, including help for one of the biggest problems facing employers.

“The housing market is overwhelmed right now. Other services is wide open like with employment. The local employers still want more people to come in here so they can get more employees” Nandu Subeki, Catholic Charities.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

With more refugees on the horizon, there is more work to be done overcoming obstacles while creating those opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Local agency prepares for potential Ukrainian refugees

The Russian invasion continues in Ukraine as families search for a way to protect themselves and their families. “We’ve been looking through the news, been checking all the time, if the United States did anything or will they be accepting new refugees from Ukraine?” said Tamara Melnik, Erie resident from Ukraine. An announcement was formally […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New Americans become citizens at Federal Courthouse ceremony

Dozens of new Americans became citizens on April 22 at a ceremony at the Federal Courthouse. Several times a year, refugees and immigrants have an opportunity to become American citizens in Erie. On Friday, April 22, dozens of Erie residents said they were excited about the opportunity. One Ukrainian immigrant said she has felt welcomed […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
The Independent

US to welcome Ukraine refugees but no longer through Mexico

The Biden administration is making it easier for refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine to come to the United States from Europe while trying to shut down an informal route through northern Mexico that has emerged in recent weeks. A program announced Thursday will streamline refugee applications for Ukrainians and others fleeing the fighting, but will no longer routinely grant entry to those who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum, as thousands have done since the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin began almost two months ago.The U.S. says it expects to admit up to 100,000...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Catholic Charities#Ukrainian#Fox#Daily News
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy