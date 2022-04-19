Featured: A Touch of Holland

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa has a global reputation for its fertile soil and all of the agricultural products raised on it — and a new book is both a memoir and a call to action to preserve and respect that valuable ground. Professor Neil Hamilton, who recently retired after directing the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, says he allows the land to tell its own story in his book, The Land Remains. He says he uses “the Back Forty as a narrator, to help us think about how the land may look at history and may look at our activities and how the land may think about its future.” Hamilton grew up in southern Iowa’s Adams County near Lenox. The book is available through many Iowa bookstores and the publisher, Ice Cube Press, based in North Liberty.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO