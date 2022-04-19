ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man charged with two murders from 2021

WHAS11
WHAS11
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is charged with two counts of murder following an indictment from a Jefferson County grand jury. The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hale is facing charges in two separate incidents from 2021. Hale is charged with murder and kidnapping in connection...

