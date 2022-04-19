ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More rain on the way for the QCA

By Garrett Heyd
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Qgdc_0fE3BNWu00

After a less windy and dry day today, we are looking at more chances for rain through the majority of the week.

Wednesday showers are expected to arrive in the morning. At first, things look to stay relatively light, but by the afternoon showers will pick up some and possibly hear a few rumbles of thunder! One thing to note for tomorrow, with the Quad Cities radar down for maintenance our radar pictures will be a look at the clouds almost 2.5 miles above the ground. So where light greens shows up it may not be raining at the surface just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1WaQ_0fE3BNWu00
Areas of blue are where lightning is possible.

With this next round of rain, we are expecting to pick up another quarter-inch of rain by Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z3Hv_0fE3BNWu00

Despite the few rumbles of thunder we are not expecting anything severe, or anything severe over the next 3 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fF355_0fE3BNWu00

The only chance for seeing severe weather is Friday, but this is well off to our West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq1zk_0fE3BNWu00
