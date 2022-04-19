NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers beating up on Raptors in Game 2 win

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers came away with a relatively easy 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their first-round series on Monday night in a game they led by as many as 29 points. The Raptors tried getting physical with Joel Embiid and the Sixers early, but to no avail.

Embiid scored 19 points and shot 11-for-12 from the foul line in the first quarter on his way to 31 points and 11 rebounds for the game. Tyrese Maxey delivered another big performance with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Raptors tried crowding Maxey and getting physical with him, too, but that didn’t work either.

Tobias Harris added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and James Harden had 14, six rebounds and six assists. It was an overall impressive game against a Raptors team that has given the Sixers trouble historically.

NBA Twitter reacted to Philadelphia coming away with an easy win before the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday.