Omaha Fire and Rescue gets 6 new medic units

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
The Omaha Fire Department is bolstering its fleet with six new medic units.

The $335,000 purchase comes with new features to help paramedics and patients alike. That includes better suspension for a smoother ride and "rumblers." This features aims to help patients feel the vehicle as it approaches in case they are unable to hear them.

City officials expect the new units to be in service for 15 years.

Money from the capital improvement program was used to purchase the vehicles.

"With these six units, we will continue to meet the needs of our community. We will continue the services to the community and give them the great services that they deserve,” said Michael Davenport.

The fire department says the older units will serve as back-ups if needed.

