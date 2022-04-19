Traffic Alert: Huntsville police diverting Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive traffic due to wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Southbound traffic on Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive is being diverted by the Huntsville Police Department due to a multi-vehicle accident. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., three vehicles were involved in the wreck on Mock Road and South Memorial Parkway around 5:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
