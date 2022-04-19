Coyote pup found abandoned in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield woman was in the right place at the right time when she spotted an abandoned coyote pup off of a busy roadway.

Roxane Shafaee-Moghadam tells 12 News she’s an avid walker and spends most of her time walking around town.

Shafaee-Moghadam said she was walking near Route 44 Tuesday when she spotted something unusual.

“I saw a fluttering cold ball of fur that seemed in need [of help],” she recalled.

Shafaee-Moghadam said she immediately wrapped the tiny animal in a towel to warm it up and contacted Smithfield Animal Control for help.

“I thought it was a beaver, but it turned out to be a coyote pup,” Shafaee-Moghadam said.

Officers with Smithfield Animal Control brought the coyote pup to the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island for treatment.

