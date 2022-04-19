INSTA CHAT: Billboard Music Awards Performers

Noah Cyrus is red-hot.
The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.
To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset.
The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15.
If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month.
Cyrus seemed to have...
INSTA CHAT: The Bachelorette suitors announced, Queen Elizabeth is making her Vogue debut, and Olivia Rodrigo and friends get tattoos! Make sure you’re tuning in to our Instagram story every day for our bonus Insta Chat, @gooddaystateline!
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
To some, love means never having to say you're sorry. To others, it means spending five-plus hours crammed into a commercial airplane seat next to the bathroom so you can be there when your soon-to-be-ex-wife hosts Saturday Night Live. According to Kim Kardashian, that's exactly what Kanye West did last...
As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
Three women of the Cleveland abduction were living a tragic, horrifying, and terrible nightmare up until 2013. The disturbing abuse they endured from Ariel Castro came to an end nearly 8 years ago thanks to a 911 phone call that changed everything. Without that 911 phone call, there’s a chance these three women could've still been lost to the world today.
Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
Tracee Ellis Ross has a look-alike… or two. On Thursday, the Black-ish actress shared two side-by-side photos of her parents on Instagram and compared her own face to their features. The first snap showed Tracee, 49, beside her mother, Diana Ross, while the second photo provided fans with another...
In 1962, Elvis Presley starred in the film Follow That Dream with two leading ladies. Behind the scenes, he actually had flings with both of them. The women were Anne Helm and Joanne Moore. While Anne was young and just wanted to have fun, Joanne reportedly wanted a bit more out of their romance.
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
During the second day of the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family, the former reality star and ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian said her actions during their December 2016 altercation — including her wrapping a charging cord around his throat and grabbing his unloaded gun — were done in jest.
Last year, Katherine candidly reflected on what it was like to be labeled “difficult” and “unprofessional” for years in Hollywood after speaking out against the working conditions on the Grey’s Anatomy set.
Comments / 0