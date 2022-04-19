No. 14 Chatham over Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap
Carly Frohnapfel recorded three goals and two assists to lead Chatham, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Ramapo, 13-5. Ashley Kiernan scored three goals and...www.nj.com
Carly Frohnapfel recorded three goals and two assists to lead Chatham, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Ramapo, 13-5. Ashley Kiernan scored three goals and...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0