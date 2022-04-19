ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

No. 14 Chatham over Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap

By Casey Roland
 3 days ago
Carly Frohnapfel recorded three goals and two assists to lead Chatham, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Ramapo, 13-5. Ashley Kiernan scored three goals and...

NJ.com

